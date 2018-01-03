Appalachia underground natural gas storage clears 1st test

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Plans for an underground liquefied natural gas storage hub pegged as a major job creator for Appalachia have cleared their first big hurdle.
Appalachia Development Group LLC says the Appalachia Storage & Trading Hub initiative received approval Wednesday for the first of two application phases for a $1.9 billion U.S. Department of Energy loan. The group also aims to secure $1.4 billion in other financing.
Group CEO Steve Hedrick said it hasn't been determined where the project will land, but listed West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
The American Chemistry Council has estimated the project could attract up to $36 billion in new chemical and plastics industry investment and create 100,000 new area jobs.
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are pushing for the facility to land in West Virginia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An area of North Avondale has been shut down as the result of a shooting.Full Story >
An area of North Avondale has been shut down as the result of a shooting.Full Story >
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.Full Story >
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.Full Story >
Macy's Fountain Place location, just blocks away from the retailer's national headquarters, will close its doors.Full Story >
Macy's Fountain Place location, just blocks away from the retailer's national headquarters, will close its doors.Full Story >
A Walnut Hills mom will not go to trial in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.Full Story >
A Walnut Hills mom will not go to trial in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.Full Story >
A Cincinnati resident has gathered more than 100,000 signatures on a Care2 petition asking the city and county to implement laws banning dog tethering in extreme weather conditions.Full Story >
A Cincinnati resident has gathered more than 100,000 signatures on a Care2 petition asking the city and county to implement laws banning dog tethering in extreme weather conditions.Full Story >