Butler County man charged with animal cruelty after dog freezes to death

A dog is dead after being left out in freezing conditions in Butler County, authorities said.

Henry Ensor of St. Clair Township has been charged with animal cruelty for leaving a German Shepherd outside in bitterly cold conditions, according to Butler County Dog Warden Kurt Merbs.

Merbs says the dog was found dead Tuesday outside of the couple's home on Morgan Thaler Road. Merbs says that the dog warden's office was called that afternoon over concerns for the dog's safety in sub-zero temperatures.

Merbs says they asked the owner to let them check on the dog and found the German Shepherd dead inside of a dog house.

Merbs says the dog was an 8- or 9-year-old healthy German Shepherd. He says there was no straw in the doghouse and its death was caused by the elements.

Ensor is expected to appear in court on Jan. 17.

The Butler County Dog Warden provides free straw for outdoor animal's bedding. The Dog Warden also offers help to those who cannot afford the proper care of animals in extreme temperatures. For more information, call 513-785-6542

