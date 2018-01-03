Mom charged in starved girl's death pleads no contest

CINCINNATI (AP) - The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has pleaded no contest to murder and child endangering charges.
Thirty-one-year-old Andrea Bradley entered the plea Wednesday in a courtroom in Cincinnati. Bradley and her boyfriend were both charged in the March 29, 2015, death of their daughter, Glenara Bates.
Prosecutors said Glenara weighed 13 pounds when she died. They said she had belt and bite marks, bruises, missing teeth, broken ribs, head trauma and other injuries.
Bradley's attorney, William Welsh, said that she is "definitely remorseful."
The Cincinnati woman also had been charged with aggravated murder. She could be sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.
The child's father, Glen Bates, was convicted of aggravated murder in 2016 and sentenced to death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
