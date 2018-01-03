Snowmobilers dig out stuck moose

The dog has been through a lot. Authorities believe he was hit by a car, then frozen to the ground, yet somehow he survived.Full Story >
Jonathan Anstey with Sledcore Outdoor Adventure & Lifestyle was out snowmobiling in the backcountry near Deer Lake when he saw a moose buried up to his neck in snow.
Officers rescued 17 chickens after their cage fell from the back of a truck onto the highway.
