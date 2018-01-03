Union criticizes Ohio decision to close correctional unit

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The union representing Ohio prison employees says it's disappointed by the state's decision to close a prison unit employing about 110 people.
Christopher Mabe (mayb) is president of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. He says job losses from the closing of Hocking Correctional Unit are a lot for a local community to absorb.
Mabe also says closing the unit could lead to overcrowding and violence in other prisons.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Wednesday the employees will be offered jobs at other Ohio prisons, including a facility in nearby Lancaster.
The unit's 430 inmates will be moved to other prisons by the end of March.
The state says Hocking is Ohio's most expensive correctional facility.
