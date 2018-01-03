Cincinnati makes NYT list of top travel destinations for 2018

Good news for The Queen City, Cincinnati is getting some national recognition.

The New York Times released their list of 10 Bargain Destinations for 2018 and Cincinnati made the list.

According to the article, part of what makes Cincinnati appealing for travelers is the low airfare. The average cost of a plane ticket for 2018 is $347 which is down thirteen percent from last year.

The Times says the best month to visit is August and lists the Over-the-Rhine district as the place to visit. They also suggest the Brewery Heritage Trail for beer lovers. The trail is a walking path that connects some of the city's oldest breweries and also offers guided tours and an audio-guided app.

Other cities that made the list are Atlanta, New Orleans, and Barcelona, Spain.

