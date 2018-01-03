City of Cincinnati puts out information on cold weather shelters

The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.Full Story >
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.Full Story >
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.Full Story >
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.Full Story >
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.Full Story >
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.Full Story >
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.Full Story >