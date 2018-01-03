City of Cincinnati puts out information on cold weather shelters

With winter weather here to stay, the City of Cincinnati says they are providing services for those in need of a place to stay.

Services open to those experiencing homelessness who are 18 or older are:

Winter Shelter at the David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men at 411 Gest St. from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. This shelter has two-hundred beds and is open to both men and women through February.

The David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men at 411 Gest St. which is a 24-Hour facility (Note: the David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men and the Winter Shelter are located at the same address but are two different spaces.) This shelter has one-hundred and fifty beds and is open to men only.

Esther Marie Hatton Center for Women at 2499 Reading Rd. is a 24-Hour facility This shelter has sixty beds and is for women only.

Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen at 1730 Race St. is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for their social center and from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. for their soup kitchen This facility is open to both men and women and serves more than 400 meals a day.

The Mary Magdalen House at 1629 Republic St. is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This facility provides showers, restrooms, laundry, phones, and mail and is open to both men and women.



City officials say anyone needing information on shelters in their area should call the Central Access Point hotline at 513-381-7233.

The city also says due to the frigid temperatures all twenty-two Cincinnati Recreation Centers are open during regular business hours to anyone in need of a place to warm up.

City officials are asking people to share this information on social media to get the word out and make sure everyone is prepared and knows where to go.

Due to the cold weather, the Cincinnati Health Department is putting out safety information to keep in mind. They say the most common cold-related problems are hypothermia and frostbite.

To prevent these health issues, the CHD recommends:

Eating well-balanced meals and avoiding alcohol.

Limiting skin exposure to extremely cold temperatures.

Wearing proper clothing including hats, scarves, and snug-fitting and drying clothing.

Seek medical care if your body temperature drops below ninety-five degrees or you suspect you may have frostbite or hypothermia.

Never use a gas range or outdoor heating appliance for indoor heating.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible and wipe the salt off their paws when you return from a walk.

The CHD says that the elderly, young children, the mentally ill, and adults under the influence of alcohol are some of those most at risk for hypothermia.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.