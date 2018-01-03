Walnut Hills mom enters no contest plea in death of 2-year-old d - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Walnut Hills mom enters no contest plea in death of 2-year-old daughter

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Andrea Bradley (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Andrea Bradley (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
Glenara Bates (Provided) Glenara Bates (Provided)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Walnut Hills mom will not go to trial in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Andrea Bradley entered a no contest plea Wednesday to murder in the death of Glenara Bates.

A coroner ruled Glenara was abused and starved before her death in 2015.

Bradley will be sentenced later this month.

The girl's father, Glen Bates, is on death row after being convicted of murder.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly