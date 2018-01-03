Walnut Hills mom enters no contest plea in death of 2-year-old daughter

Andrea Bradley (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A Walnut Hills mom will not go to trial in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Andrea Bradley entered a no contest plea Wednesday to murder in the death of Glenara Bates.

A coroner ruled Glenara was abused and starved before her death in 2015.

Bradley will be sentenced later this month.

The girl's father, Glen Bates, is on death row after being convicted of murder.

