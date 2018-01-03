GOP leaders sending mixed messages on pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Some key House Republicans in Kentucky are sending mixed messages as lawmakers work on crafting a bill to overhaul one of the country's worst-funded pension systems.
House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said Wednesday he's hopeful a pension measure can be passed in the first two weeks of the session. Osborne said fellow Republican Rep. Jerry Miller is the House's point person on pension discussions. But Miller said he hasn't heard anything new about pension legislation since Christmas.
Senate President Robert Stivers said unresolved questions about who will serve as House speaker is "somewhat slowing the process" on the pension bill.
Jeff Hoover tapped Osborne to stand in as speaker "until further notice," leading to confusion about who's in charge. Hoover had announced his resignation as speaker in November amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Walton due to a crash involving two charter buses and a semi tractor trailer until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Walton due to a crash involving two charter buses and a semi tractor trailer until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.Full Story >
A driver is in police custody after a car crashed into a Coleain Township home, hurting one person inside, overnight, authorities said.Full Story >
A driver is in police custody after a car crashed into a Coleain Township home, hurting one person inside, overnight, authorities said.Full Story >
Arctic cold is keeping us in the deep freeze another few days.Full Story >
Arctic cold is keeping us in the deep freeze another few days.Full Story >
Local lawyer Christopher Finney told FOX19 NOW that his team is currently seeking more information on Julian Rodgers, the man who owned the nightclub at the time of the shooting.Full Story >
Local lawyer Christopher Finney told FOX19 NOW that his team is currently seeking more information on Julian Rodgers, the man who owned the nightclub at the time of the shooting.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer arrested last year and convicted of carrying an AR-15 style rifle while drunk off duty to engage in police activity is now accused of consuming alcohol during firearms training, a court record shows.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer arrested last year and convicted of carrying an AR-15 style rifle while drunk off duty to engage in police activity is now accused of consuming alcohol during firearms training, a court record shows.Full Story >