GOP leaders sending mixed messages on pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Some key House Republicans in Kentucky are sending mixed messages as lawmakers work on crafting a bill to overhaul one of the country's worst-funded pension systems.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said Wednesday he's hopeful a pension measure can be passed in the first two weeks of the session. Osborne said fellow Republican Rep. Jerry Miller is the House's point person on pension discussions. But Miller said he hasn't heard anything new about pension legislation since Christmas.

Senate President Robert Stivers said unresolved questions about who will serve as House speaker is "somewhat slowing the process" on the pension bill.

Jeff Hoover tapped Osborne to stand in as speaker "until further notice," leading to confusion about who's in charge. Hoover had announced his resignation as speaker in November amid allegations of sexual harassment.

