Woman's car frozen solid

The owner has been trying to chip away at it for the last couple of days, and with temperatures in the negatives, it doesn't look like it's going to be thawing on its own soon.

DAVENPORT, IA (KWCQ/CNN) - With bitter cold temperatures in Iowa, there's no sign of snow melting any time soon.

While many roads and driveways have been cleared, one woman is still dealing with the storm's aftermath.

Her car is frozen solid. It has been parked for about a week.

"It's a blue 2000 Mercury Sable," said Amber Martin, who owns the car.

By the looks of it now, you couldn't tell.

"It's frozen solid," she said. "Just with me hitting it is not effective at all."

Martin has been chipping away at her daughter's car for the last five days.

"I couldn't even tell you how many inches thick of ice it has on it," she said.

She said it started Wednesday of last week with a nearby water main break.

"Water was draining form this alley way up here on down," she said.

Despite what Martin claimed, Iowa American Water confirmed there was never a water main break in that area.

It was made worse by several inches of snow and bitterly cold temps.

"Plow trucks were going by. They were splashing water onto my vehicle, which I didn't know, and no one came and told me about the situation."

If you park along a snow route, you're required to move your car during a snow emergency.

According to the city, if needed drivers can park for free in one of three downtown parking ramps or on your lawn until the emergency expires.

"Everyone has to choose where to park their car and watch the weather," said Nicole Gleason, director of Davenport Public Works.

Gleason alerts the community about parking changes during inclement weather.

She said it's critical residents abide by the guidelines in place during snow emergencies.

"This enables us to clear the roads curb to curb and avoid hitting cars and plowing cars in," Gleason said.

"I am really frustrated and upset and can't believe this even happened," Martin said.

She said the water main break is to blame.

"I don't even know if the inside is going to be wet after it gets unthawed," Martin said.

She's warning others to avoid making the same mistake she did.

"Not park on the side street, I am going to have to find somewhere else to park it," Martin said.

