Dog rescued from 'unlivable home' in Middletown

Middletown Police teamed up with Joseph's Legacy Animal Rescue to retrieve a dog who was found living in a home they said was unlivable.

"I think she had just given up. I mean, I don't know how anybody lives and just kind of lets their house go like that. I know that she loves her, I know that she loves this dog," Meg Melampy with Joseph's Legacy said.

Upkeep of the owner's pug was lacking after Sassy was found inside the home with her toenails so long they were coiling.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I've never ever seen nails that looked like this. Some of her, there were a couple nails that looked like they were wrapped around a pencil," Melampy said.

The dog also has an untreated dermatitis and now the family is hoping to adopt Sassy back.

Melampy said family members no longer living in the home weren't aware things had reached this extreme.

"We are trying to work to get her reunited with her family because it was just one family member who was having a hard time, but she has a lot of family who is trying to work with her and get her family back together with her," she said.

Middletown Police officers noted they were overwhelmed with the strong smell of feces and urine when walking into the home along Vannest Avenue.

In a report the officer wrote, "there was several jugs and containers that were filled to the top with urine and feces." They also noticed a pipe had burst and "there was ice all over the floor."

Middletown Police described the home as unlivable and Joseph's Legacy said they still have not been able to remove the cat from the home because of how skittish the animal has been.

