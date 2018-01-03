Attorney for family of Cameo nightclub shooting victim says club owner filed bankruptcy

New details are surfacing surrounding a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed following a mass shooting at the now closed Cameo Nightclub.

Two people died, and 17 people were hurt in the shooting in March 2017.



Local lawyer Christopher Finney told FOX19 NOW that his team is currently seeking more information on Julian Rodgers, the man who owned the nightclub at the time of the shooting.

Finney is the attorney for the family of O'Bryan Spikes, who died in the shooting.



Finney, on behalf of Spikes family, filed one of two lawsuits against the Cameo nightclub and against Rodgers last year.



The suit alleges that Rodgers, along with several others, were negligent and didn't protect the people inside the club that night.



According to Finney, Rodgers filed bankruptcy in late December.



Finney said he is concerned that Rodgers might be trying to avoid having to pay his debt to the families who are suing him.

"It's not too much of a shock, but we expect it to be a long haul, and the big message that we have is that Julian Rodgers is a longtime investor in Cincinnati, and we're putting the word out to seek people who would know of him concealing his assets so that we can further pursue that," Finney said.

Finney said he wants to make it clear that they are not accusing Rodgers of lying about his financial status.

However, Finney said they want to be sure Rodgers is truly bankrupt, so they are asking anyone with information on Rodgers and his assets, to contact his law office.

FOX19 NOW did reach out Julian Rodgers' attorney for comment, but has not heard back yet.

