Vandals damage several cars in Boone Co.

Vandals are causing thousands of dollars worth of damage after targeting several cars in Boone County. Residents in Burlington and Hebron have been waking up to their car windows being smashed in.

One resident caught the most recent incidents on surveillance video. It happens quick, but the video shows a person in a silver four door car hop out of the back seat. The person walks up an Oldsmobile knocks out the windows jumps back in the car then the driver takes off.

"It's been getting vandalized every two weeks," said Ralph Bramlage. He is the owner of the 87 Oldsmobile Custom Cruise.

He keeps it parked outside of his home on Sundance Ave. in Hebron. Now he flinches every time he hears a noise outside.

"Every time I look out the window I check to see if there's another window busted or eggs on it," he said.

He said the day after Christmas the vandals busted out his front window. His car was egged a few days later, then and on New Year's Eve they struck again.

"They got out and just whacked the back window," said Bramlage.



His car has sentimental value because it was given to him by his father when he passed. Now he's learning it may not be easy to fix.

"We're getting reports from the insurance company now that it's hard to find the windows for it. I just want it to stop," he said.

He's not alone. The Derby Farms neighborhood in Burlington was also a target this week.

One of the residents, who didn't want to be identified, woke up to find his car damaged.

"I don't understand why someone would get enjoyment out of destroying somebody else's property especially to this extent," said the Burlington resident.

He also has surveillance outside of his home and says it looks like the person swung a bat putting two holes in his windshield.

Both victims said they don't know why or who's behind it but the insurance costs are adding up.

"Our rates are going up," said Bramlage.

Now they are warning others in the community to be on the lookout.

"Make sure your cars are parked in the driveway. Maybe take some extra precautions like a car cover or something like that to prevent anything like this from happening," said the Burlington resident.

Detectives at the Sheriff's Office are continuing to review surveillance video. It's possible the vandals were driving a silver Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

