Feds announce new charges against alleged Ohio MS-13 members

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The federal government says four more alleged members and associates of the MS-13 gang have been charged in Ohio.
Prosecutors say a federal grand jury charged the four on Dec. 14 on counts including extortion, money laundering and drug dealing. The indictment was announced Tuesday.
Federal authorities say one of the four has been deported, one is a fugitive and two Columbus suspects are in custody.
The government also says additional charges have been filed against previously indicted defendants, including illegally possessing ammunition and multiple firearms as "undocumented" individuals.
The government says El Salvador-based MS-13 consists chiefly of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Authorities say the gang has more than 10,000 members and associates operating in at least 40 states, including Ohio.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
