Car crashes into house; 2 hurt, driver in custody

A driver is in police custody after a car slammed into a Colerain Township home, hurting someone inside overnight, authorities said.

First responders found the vehicle crashed through the front of the Pippin Road residence just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation concluded the car came out of neighboring Springfield Township down Roosevelt Avenue and crossed over to Pippin Road before hitting the house, Springfield Township police said.

The driver and a woman inside the home suffered minor injuries and went to a hospital, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

