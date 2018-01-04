Half of panel members named to investigate Kentucky Speaker

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). Kentucky Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne, R-Prospect, center, address the media following the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Osborne is the acting Speaker of The House.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Jeff Hoover looks up to the cheers from the gallery following his swearing in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky’s House speaker, who said he would resign his leadership position after ac...

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Kentucky GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover attends annual ethics and anti-sexual harassment training for the state legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Hoover has temporarily stepped aside from his duties while th...

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As Kentucky's Republican House speaker faces possible expulsion for signing a secret sexual harassment settlement, Democrats appointed three lawmakers to a special committee assigned to investigate the matter but GOP leaders would not immediately say who they appointed.

Eight Republican lawmakers filed formal disciplinary charges against Jeff Hoover on Wednesday, alleging he sexually harassed a woman in his office and then used taxpayer resources to cover it up. They asked a special committee to recommend expelling Hoover from the House.

House rules require the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House to appoint six people to a special committee to investigate. House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins said he appointed two women and one man: Reps. Sannie Overly, Joni Jenkins and Chris Harris.

But House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell would not say who he had chosen. House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne also would not disclose the names, directing all questions to Republican Rep. Jerry Miller, who will chair the special committee but will only vote to break a tie.

Miller did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Overly and Harris are attorneys. Jenkins has been in the House since 1995 and has been a longtime advocate for preventing violence against women.

Overly was the House Majority Caucus chairwoman in 2013 when some female state workers sued then-Democratic lawmaker John Arnold, alleging sexual harassment. Overly was scheduled to give a deposition in the case in 2015 while she was a candidate for lieutenant governor. She sought to have that deposition sealed, fearing it would be used against her for political purposes. But the case ended up settling for $400,000 and her deposition was not taken.

Adkins said he chose Overly and Harris because they are attorneys and could use their expertise to help with the investigation.

Hoover told The Associated Press he believes the complaint is motivated by politics. Its signers include Republican Rep. Phil Moffett, who Hoover said has "wanted to be speaker since he got here." Hoover has denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate yet consensual text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

Moffett declined to respond to Hoover's comments, but said "we have a duty and a responsibility to discipline our members."

In November, Hoover announced he would resign as speaker but keep his seat in the legislature. But Tuesday, Hoover said he was only temporarily stepping aside as speaker "until further notice," leaving open the possibility he could return to power.

The settlement signed by Hoover and three other Republican lawmakers was handled outside of court and paid for with private money to avoid publicity. But the Courier Journal exposed the settlement, creating an uproar in a state that was transitioning to Republican rule after decades of dominance by Democrats.

The complaint was signed by Moffett and fellow Republican state Reps. Addia Wuchner, Kim King, Russell Webber, Stan Lee, Robert Benvenuti, Tim Moore and Joe Fischer. It says Hoover sent text messages to the woman requesting photos of her in a "black lace g string," saying they were "for my eyes only" and promising to delete them.

It also says Hoover created a hostile work environment by using his office to "conduct interviews and intimidate witnesses (who) had knowledge of his illicit relationship."

Hoover and the other Republican lawmakers who signed the settlement say a confidentiality clause prevents them from discussing it publicly. House GOP leaders have asked the Legislative Ethics Commission to use its subpoena power to determine if lawmakers used money from political donors or registered lobbyists to pay the settlement, which could violate state law.

___

Associated Press reporter Bruce Schreiner contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.