Crash closes NB I-71 in NKY, 7 hurt

Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Walton due to a crash involving two charter buses and a semi tractor trailer until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Seven minor injuries were reported in the collision just before 5:30 a.m., she said.

The crash is near the I-71/75 split.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

