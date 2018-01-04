Crash closes NB I-71 in NKY, 7 hurt

Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Walton due to a crash involving two charter buses and a semi tractor trailer until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Walton due to a crash involving two charter buses and a semi tractor trailer until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.Full Story >
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.Full Story >
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.Full Story >
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.Full Story >
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.Full Story >