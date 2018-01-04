Ohio businessman to be deported after 38 years in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio businessman who called the U.S. home for 38 years is scheduled to be deported to Jordan.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports 57-year-old Amer Othman will leave Youngstown with his wife on Sunday after fighting for years to remain in the country.

Othman says his application for a second green card was denied in the 1990s when officials claimed his first marriage was fraudulent. Court documents show Othman's first wife filed an affidavit in 2007 saying she signed the original statement claiming fraud under duress.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan tried to stop Othman's deportation through a private bill that President Donald Trump's administration ignored. Ryan called the deportation "tragic." He says Othman's convenience store and hookah bar helped revitalize Youngstown.

Othman's four adult daughters will remain in the U.S.

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

