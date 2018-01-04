No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

No winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot will increase for Friday's. (Source: Multi-State Lottery Association/CNN)

(CNN) - You still have a chance – a 1 in 292 million chance – but a chance to win the Powerball jackpot.

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday's $460 million drawing.

However, at least six tickets won secondary prizes of $1 million or more. The winning numbers are: 2, 18, 37, 39. 42 and the Powerball was 12.

But the lack of a big winner means Saturday night's Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $550 million.

Meanwhile, the competing Mega Millions jackpot also has a huge drawing coming up on Friday.

That jackpot is an estimated $418 million.

This week marks the first time both lottery games offered prizes of at least $400 million at the same time.

If you're not sure if you won, go to the Powerball Number checker website and plug in your digits.

