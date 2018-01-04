Barr files for re-election in Kentucky's 6th district

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has filed for re-election in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.
Barr filed papers with the Kentucky Secretary of State Thursday morning. He is seeking a fourth term in Congress representing a district that includes Lexington, Kentucky's second-largest city.
The district had traditionally been a Democratic seat. But since 1979, it has flipped five times between the two major political parties, most recently when Barr ousted Democrat Ben Chandler in 2012.
Democrats have targeted the seat in their quest to win a majority in the House of Representatives. At least four Democrats say they are running. They include Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, state Sen. Reggie Thomas and Geoff Young, a former state worker who has lost the election twice before.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A broken boiler has displaced the tenants of an apartment building in Norwood, officials say.Full Story >
A broken boiler has displaced the tenants of an apartment building in Norwood, officials say.Full Story >
A Westwood Sears is among the list of Sears stores closing nationwide.Full Story >
A Westwood Sears is among the list of Sears stores closing nationwide.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
Officials in Ohio say an auto-generated email mistakenly informed 11,000 nurses in Ohio that their licenses weren't recognized by the state.Full Story >
Officials in Ohio say an auto-generated email mistakenly informed 11,000 nurses in Ohio that their licenses weren't recognized by the state.Full Story >
The big talker this week is the Cincinnati Bengals.Full Story >
The big talker this week is the Cincinnati Bengals.Full Story >