2 $50K Powerball winners in NKY

While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, there were four $50,000 Powerball winners Kentucky, lottery officials announced Thursday.

Two were in Northern Kentucky: Riverside Market Place, 106 Elm St. in Ludlow and Thornton's #73, 3045 Dixie Hwy in Erlanger.

The other two: Five Star #5295, 2800 Fern Valley Rd. in Louisville and Acee’s Food & Fuel, 307 N Washington St. in Clinton.

"We have not heard from any of the winners just yet," wrote Sara Westerman, Kentucky Lottery spokesman, in a prepared statement.

"As always, they are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets as they are bearer instruments. Kentucky Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a prize."

Last night’s Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $550 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The cash option amount is $347.9 million.

