Cold weather prompts AAA calls

AAA crews are busy responding to calls of stranded drivers. The auto group says it responded to more than 4,000 requests for roadside assistance in the tri-state area. It’s urging motorist to be prepared.



Here are some tips provided by AAA:



Batteries –



• The average car battery lasts 3-5 years.



• Even at 32 degrees, a battery is 35 percent weaker.



• At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start.



• A battery’s life can be drained faster if devices are plugged into cars (cell phone chargers, upgraded audio and GPS devices)



Tires –



• Check tire pressure frequently.



• As the temperature d rops, so will tire pressures – typically by one PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit.



• Proper cold weather tire pressure can be found in the vehicle manual or on a sticker inside the driver’s door, not on the tire itself.



• Select AAA/Bob Sumerel Tire and Auto locations have free air stations available for use.



Motorists are also advised to pack a winter emergency kit to put in the trunk of their vehicle. AAA says more than 40 percent of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle.



Emergency kit items to include – deicer, shovel, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter (for traction)



Pack a blanket, extra gloves, hat, and heavy coat – if you’re stuck on the road for an extended period of time you’ll need to stay warm, especially if your vehicle is not running



Pack snacks, beverages, etc. – have them packed by the door to take in the morning (so they don’t freeze in the car overnight)



Charge your cell phone – have a backup power source for the car in case you’re stuck for a while



Make sure your windshield wipers and lights (headlights, taillights, turn signals) are working properly – make sure you can see and can be seen



Make sure to keep a full tank of gas

















