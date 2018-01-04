I-275 reopens hours after semi overturns in NKY - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

I-275 reopens hours after semi overturns in NKY

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
The car carrier overturned near the Petersburg exit (FOX19 NOW) The car carrier overturned near the Petersburg exit (FOX19 NOW)
HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 have reopened hours after a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday.

A car-carrier trailer overturned near KY-8, just past the Petersburg exit, around 10:45 a.m.

The interstate was closed for four hours while wreckers removed the vehicles and semi-truck.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly