I-275 reopens hours after semi overturns in NKY

The car carrier overturned near the Petersburg exit (FOX19 NOW)

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 have reopened hours after a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday.

A car-carrier trailer overturned near KY-8, just past the Petersburg exit, around 10:45 a.m.

The interstate was closed for four hours while wreckers removed the vehicles and semi-truck.

No injuries were reported.

