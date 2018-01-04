The bomb cyclone gets nastier as it hits the Northeast - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

(RNN) – It’s “Day Two” of the bomb cyclone, a powerful winter storm that’s raking the East Coast of the United States.

It started in the South, bringing snow to places that don’t normally get it, like the state capital of Florida.

On Georgia’s coast, Savannah got a dusting too.

On Thursday, the system whipped shores from North Carolina to the tip of northern Maine with blizzard conditions. Some places will get more than a foot of snow, closing schools, snarling traffic and making a general mess of things.

Big storms always rev up social media’s creative juices, especially when meteorologists drop a sexy new term on us like bomb cyclone.

It comes from the weather term bombagenesis. The bomb part of it comes from the rapid drop in atmospheric pressure that happens when the storm develops.  It drops so fast it falls like a bomb.

That bomb brought snow and a lot of mischief to areas of the Atlantic Seaboard that don’t know how to handle the white stuff.

Anticipating the winter onslaught, some folks in the Northeast decided to make a game of it.

Others are introducing a little science fiction to the wintry mix. Welcome to the ice planet Hoth.

“Game of Thrones” is always in style these days. Winterfell can’t be far away.

While the rest are just waiting for it all to be over.

