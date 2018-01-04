Court: Juveniles must wait to appeal transfer to adult court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles who are tried as adults must wait until their case has ended to challenge their transfer to adult court.

The court said Thursday that the mere passage of time is not enough to determine whether a defendant lost a chance for a positive outcome by remaining in the juvenile court system.

At issue is a 2014 Montgomery County case involving a 17-year-old boy charged as an adult with two counts of robbery.

Court documents say the teen attacked two homeless men from behind and stole their valuables as part of a "knockout" game.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling rejecting the defendant's arguments that he should have been allowed to appeal his transfer to adult court immediately.

