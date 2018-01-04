Deadline to apply to be Cincinnati Poet Laureate is Feb. 1

If you're a poet and you definitely know it, Cincinnati is looking for you.

The deadline to apply to be the next Poet Laureate is Feb. 1.

City officials say candidates must be someone who has written poetry that exemplifies the characteristics or Spirit of Cincinnati.

City officials say the Poet Laureate will serve a two year term and is expected to promote poetry appreciation, encourage the reading and writing of poetry throughout the city, and compose and read poems for special events.

In addition to promoting poetry, the Poet Laureate will be responsible for developing their plans for their term and reporting to the advisory committee regularly.

The city says the Poet Laureate should expected to participate in the State of the City events, as well as Poetry Month and other official city events. The city also says they reserve the right to record, publish, and display any works produced by the Poet Laureate during their term.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and live in Cincinnati. The city is looking for a poet that demonstrates commitment to poetry and a willingness to engage the community.

Applicants must also submit a curriculum vitae or resume along with a typed, one page or less vision statement defining the what role they should play in the community, A sample of their work should also be included.

The current, and first ever Poet Laureate is Paula Hansel. Hansel is a published poet, poet memoirist, teacher, and arts administrator.

The Poet Laureate will be named by Mayor John Cranley, based on recommendations from a nine-member advisory committee. The position also comes with a modest honorarium

Applications should be sent to Ioanna Paraskevopoulos at ioanna.paraskevopoulos@cincinnati-oh.gov.

