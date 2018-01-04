Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for wife's OD death

A Clearcreek Township man has been sentenced to four years in prison for the overdose death of his wife.

Kevin Conner, 53, was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison by a Warren County Common Pleas Court judge. In November, Conner pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Emergency medical officials responded to the Conner residence in January 2017. They found Conner's wife, Patricia Karrick-Conner, dead from a drug overdose.

Conner told police that he uses heroin and that his wife uses with him. Conner said that his wife drives him to purchase heroin and he makes the actual transaction. Conner said his wife only used heroin when he purchased it.

Toxicology reports later confirmed that Conner-Karrick died of a multi-drug intoxication of fentanyl and other fentanyl analogs.

