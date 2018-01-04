Police: Man used bank robbery cash to buy engagement ring

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 36-year-old Dustin Pedersen has been charged with robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Trenton on Dec. 16.
Police say records show that Pedersen spent $4,500 on an engagement ring less than an hour after the robbery and presented it the next day.
A Trenton police detective said in court Wednesday the robbery netted $8,800.
Police say Pedersen became a suspect after a man wearing an identical hat robbed a Butler County bank six days later.
Pedersen has denied robbing any banks, but told police that surveillance photos of the robber look like him.
Pedersen's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The big talker this week is the Cincinnati Bengals.Full Story >
The big talker this week is the Cincinnati Bengals.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 are shut down in Hebron due to a crash.Full Story >
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 are shut down in Hebron due to a crash.Full Story >
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.Full Story >
Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.Full Story >
Cincinnati police responded to a shooting Wednesday in North Avondale.Full Story >
Cincinnati police responded to a shooting Wednesday in North Avondale.Full Story >