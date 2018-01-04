Court calls on Kentucky jailer to resign

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A court in Kentucky has called for a county jailer to resign, citing several incidents that include what the court viewed as substandard living conditions, along with multiple escapes and overdoses.
The Independent reported Wednesday that Judge-Executive Steve Towler and county commissioners approved a resolution requesting that Boyd County Jailer Joe Burchett step down. Burchett and Commissioner Tom Jackson were absent.
The resolution says there have been numerous incidents over the past several months evidencing the jailer's failure to adhere to statutory duties.
Last month, Boyd Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley announced the existence of an investigation into possible malfeasance by Burchett.
Four maximum security prisoners escaped the jail through a pipe chase that led to the roof Dec. 28. Two of the inmates have been captured.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
