Recipe: traditional and blue cheese mac and cheese

Winter's chill is in the air and that may have some of you craving nice, warm comfort food.

Karri Perry from Blue Apron Kitchen has two mac and cheese recipes for you to check out.

Traditional Mac and Cheese:

1 lb. box of elbow or other dried pasta noodle.

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ cup 2% milk

1 jar Kraft Old English Cheese

2 cups divided shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups divided shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Buttered cracker crumbs for topping



Cook pasta according to package directions adding 2-3 minutes extra until noodles are very soft. Drain and set aside.



In a large saucepan over medium heat melt butter. Add flour and stir for 30-40 seconds to cook flour.



Slowly add heavy cream/milk, stirring constantly to create a smooth sauce. As mixture thickens, add more cream and milk.

Add Old English Cheese and melt into the sauce.

Add 1 cup each of the shredded cheeses, stirring constantly adding an additional 1/4 cup of milk to loosen the sauce if needed.

When sauce is combined and bubbly, stir in the seasonings and the Dijon mustard. Turn off heat.



Mix the drained, soft-cooked macaroni noodles into the cheese sauce. Pour half of the cheesy macaroni into a 9x13 buttered casserole dish. Cover the first half of the macaroni in cheese sauce with ¾ of the remaining shredded cheeses. Finish by adding the rest of the cheesy macaroni to the casserole dish. Top with the last of the shredded cheese. Spread buttered cracker crumbs on top. Bake the casserole in a 350 degree oven for 35-45 minutes, or until cheese is melted, lightly browned and bubbling. Serve.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese:

1 lb. box of elbow or other dried pasta noodle.

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ cup 2% milk

1 jar Kraft Old English

2 cups divided shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups divided shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 to1/2 cup Frank’s Buffalo Sauce- Like wings, make as spicy as you wish by adding more wing sauce. Start with ¼ cup of the wing sauce and add more to taste.

1-2 cups cooked shredded chicken

1/2 cup diced celery

Sliced green onions for garnish



Cook dried noodles according to package directions, adding 2-3 minutes extra until noodles are very soft. Drain and set aside.



In a large saucepan over medium heat melt butter. Add flour and stir for 30-40 seconds to cook flour.



Slowly add heavy cream/milk, stirring constantly to create a smooth sauce. As mixture thickens, add more cream and milk.

Add Old English Cheese and melt into the sauce.

Add 1 cup each of cheddar and Monterey Jack shredded cheeses, stirring constantly adding an additional 1/4 cup of milk to loosen the sauce if needed.

When sauce is combined and bubbly, stir in the seasonings, Dijon mustard, and buffalo sauce. Start with ¼ cup of buffalo sauce and add more to suit your taste.

Add the diced celery and the shredded cooked chicken to the sauce. Turn off heat.



Mix the drained, soft-cooked macaroni noodles into the cheese/chicken sauce. Pour half of the cheesy macaroni into a 9x13 buttered casserole dish. Cover the first half of the macaroni and cheese sauce with3/4 of the remaining shredded cheeses. Finish by adding the rest of the cheesy macaroni to the casserole dish. Top with the last of the shredded cheese. Bake the casserole in a 350 degree oven for 35-45 minutes, or until cheese is melted, lightly browned and bubbling.

Sprinkle with sliced green onions just before serving.

