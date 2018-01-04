Recipe: blue ribbon birthday cake

For those celebrating January birthdays, Karri Perry from Blue Apron Kitchen has a cake recipe you may want to blow out the candles on.

Blue Ribbon Birthday Cake:

Ingredients:

DRY:

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 ¾ cups sugar



1 stick of unsalted butter- softened

WET:

2 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp almond

2 large eggs

1 cup milk (2% or whole)

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Set racks in middle position.



Grease two 9-inch cake pans, line with parchment paper. Set aside.



In a medium bowl mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.



In a small bowl whisk milk, eggs, almond and vanilla extracts, and vegetable oil.



In a large bowl beat softened butter on medium for 1 minute until light and fluffy.



Scrape down sides, add dry ingredients. Mix for one minute to combine. Mixture will resemble wet sand, with some lumps.



Stream in the whisked, wet ingredients with the mixer on low. Add half of the liquid, as the batter comes together; add the second half of the liquid.



Mix batter until just combined.



Pour batter equally into two prepared pans. Bake at 350 on the middle rack for 30-35 minutes or until cakes are set and a toothpick comes out cleanly.



Let cakes rest 5 minutes. Loosen edges gently with a paring knife, invert onto cooling racks and remove parchment paper to release steam while still very warm. Let cakes cool completely before frosting.

OLD FASHIONED FLOUR FROSTING

Ingredients:

1 Cup granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

3 Tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla

2 sticks softened butter (1 cup)

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

DIRECTIONS:

In a sauce pan off of the heat, add the sugar, salt and flour. Whisk to combine.

Slowly add the milk. Stir well.

On medium heat, stirring constantly, cook until mixture it just begins to boil. Turn off heat, stir in vanilla and transfer cooked mixture to a heat-safe bowl to cool to lukewarm.

After ten-fifteen minutes (or when mixture has cooled), whip the softened butter and confectioner’s sugar together on medium until light and fluffy. Slowly add the (now lukewarm-but not hot) cooked flour mixture to the whipped butter/confectioner’s sugar.

Continue to mix on high until the frosting is light and fluffy.

**Other flavoring may be used to change frosting. To color frosting add a small amount of gel food coloring.

