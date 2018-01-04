Recipe: blue ribbon birthday cake

About 100 said to be injured after South Africa passenger train crashes, bursts into flames.Full Story >
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
President Donald Trump directed his White House counsel to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
President Donald Trump says his tough stance on nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula is helping push North Korea and South Korea to talk.
