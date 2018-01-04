Editorial: Thank you and good luck, Bills fans

The big talker this week is the Cincinnati Bengals.

No, I’m not talking about the Marvin Lewis story (though, we’ve heard from you Cincinnati -- and we know many of you are not very happy).

This Bengals story is a positive one that has made national headlines. What a great moment it was, the Bengals beating the Ravens in the final seconds after Andy Dalton threw to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It's a moment that gave us some hope going into next season and is also a moment that sent the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Now here's the really great part -- Buffalo Bills fans started donating to Andy Dalton's foundation within hours as a "Thank you." That charity helps kids in Cincinnati hospitals who are ill or have special needs.

The tally is well over $200,000.

Consider this: it’s amazing that thousands of fans from Buffalo are opening their hearts and wallets to a Cincinnati cause, but let's see if we can top them. Yes, the official season of giving may be over, but that shouldn't stop us from giving to organizations and charities which help those in need.

So, good luck Buffalo Bills. And thanks to the fans who are helping those in need here in Cincinnati.

