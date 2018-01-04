Kentucky teen charged with arson, murder in man's death

AUBURN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky teenager has been charged in the death of a man whose body was pulled from a burning home.

News outlets report the Logan County Sheriff's Office charged the 16-year-old on Dec. 29. with first-degree arson and murder in the death of Jerry Caudill.

Sheriff Wallace Whittaker says after the June fire, the sheriff's office received tips that the teenager had told friends he was responsible for starting it.

Whittaker pulled Caudill's body from the Auburn home. Caudill died of smoke inhalation.

A motive has not been released. The news outlets did not report if the juvenile has a lawyer.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.