'Fire And Fury' publisher moves up book release date to Friday

(RNN) - The much-anticipated book at the center of a controversy between President Donald Trump and his former aide will be released Friday morning.
Michael Wolff's ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ will go on sale at 9 a.m. ET, four days ahead of its original release date.
Those familiar with the book claim it shows Trump unfit and unstable to be president. In the book, former Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon, described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians during the campaign as "treasonous.”
Henry Holt, the publisher of Michael Wolff's White House tell-all "Fire and Fury," says it's moving up publication to Friday because of "unprecedented demand."— Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) January 4, 2018
(It's also a common tactic of publishers to get it out before a judge could rule on a motion to block publication.)
Thursday, the White House issued a cease-and-desist order to the book’s publisher to Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co., alleging the book contained potentially libelous information. White House lawyers accuse Bannon of violating a non-disclosure agreement.
Booksellers were notified of the decision to publish the book hours after the cease-and-desist, according to CNN.
"The scandal of Michael Wolff’s new book isn’t its salacious details—it’s that everyone in Washington has known its key themes, and refused to act." Vintage @JamesFallows https://t.co/ulpc11VV2l— Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) January 4, 2018
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday the far-right American news website BreitbartNews should consider removing Bannon from his post as executive chairman.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
