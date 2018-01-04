Kentucky's natural resources commissioner leaving job

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources has resigned after about two years on the job.
A release from the Energy and Environment Cabinet says Allen Luttrell, of Lawrenceburg, is leaving the job for personal reasons.
Luttrell had worked as the state's director of mining permits and was a deputy commissioner of the department before taking the top job. He worked more than three decades in state government and the mining industry.
Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely says it's hard to lose someone of Luttrell's caliber.
Snavely named deputy commissioner John D. Small as acting DNR commissioner.
