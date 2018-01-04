Broken boiler sends Norwood apartment residents to nearby Motel 6

A broken boiler has displaced the tenants of an apartment building in Norwood, officials say.

The apartment building in question is located on Harris Avenue.

"We went to having heat to the heaters going from warm, uh, from hot to warm to gradually getting cold," said apartment resident Justin Selvage. "We've had no hot water. It's just been getting cold."

Attempts to fix or replace the boiler were underway Thursday afternoon, said Norwood fire inspector Joe Jones.

Jones said the tenants were evacuated and put up a couple of miles away at the Motel 6 on Kennedy Avenue. He said the apartment building's owner is paying for the rooms.

"He told us we can go and get a hotel and he'll reimburse us our money," said apartment resident Ashley Gailliez. "But I guess if the heat's not fixed, that's what we are going to have to do."

Jones said the hope is a solution can be reached Friday, but it may take a few days to restore heat in the building.

