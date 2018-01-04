Cincinnati-area Sears among growing list of stores closing nationwide

A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018. (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

A Westwood Sears is among the list of Sears stores closing nationwide.

The store, located at 6000 Glenway Ave., does not have an official closing date.

In total, 39 Sears and 64 Kmart stores will close between early March and early April 2018, according to a statement published Thursday by Sears Holdings.

"Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the statement read.

A Sears spokesman said the number of workers affected was not available, according to the Associated Press.

According to the statement, eligible employees working at these stores will receive severance and be given the opportunity to apply for open positions at nearby Kmart or Sears stores.

Seasr Holdings said liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.