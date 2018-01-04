14-year-old facing charges in crash that injured 4

A 14-year-old was charged after a crash in Franklin injured four people Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on E. 2nd Street at Millard Drive around 3 p.m.

According to police, a 14-year-old male was driving westbound on E. 2nd Street and failed to maintain control and struck a Mercedes work van. The juvenile's vehicle then struck another vehicle, seriously injuring the female driver.

The teen is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no operator's license and vehicular assault.

Three passengers in his car were transported to the Kettering/Franklin Emergency Room with minor injuries.

The 37-year-old female driver was transported to Atrium Hospital.

The 14-year-old is being held at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation. Other charges are possible.

