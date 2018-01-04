Man sentenced to 5 years in rape that victim put on Snapchat

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - A 78-year-old man in northwest Ohio has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman who later posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked.

James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Thursday that he had been drinking and didn't know what happened until his lawyer showed him the video.

Police in Danbury Township, roughly 50 miles (81 kilometers) east of Toledo, arrested Allen in August after the victim's friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted officers.

A prosecutor says the video clearly showed a sexual assault taking place.

Allen had faced up to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape, but asked for the minimum of three years. His attorney says the Marblehead man plans to appeal the sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.