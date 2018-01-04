Bodycam video shows officer nearly run over by theft suspect

Newly released body camera videoo from Cincinnati Police show the tense moments as officers arrested a theft suspect.

Cincinnati Police said on Dec. 11, Howard Fisher stole a chainsaw from the Sears location on Glenway Avenue.

In the video, Fisher is seen fleeing from police across a busy intersection and entering the passenger door of a car that was not his. As officers approached the car, court records say Fisher attempted to drive away from the passenger seat.

In the vide you can hear the car engine rev with an officer standing in-front of the vehicle that was not in gear at the time. Officers would use a stun gun on Howard and pull him from the passenger seat before arresting the 57-year-old.

On Tuesday, Fisher was convicted by plea of theft and obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23. Howard has also been ordered to stay away from all Sears locations.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.