Police seek critical missing man

Cincinnati Police are asking the public's help in find a "critically missing" 22-year-old autistic man.

Tre Gordon-Phillips, 22, was last seen at the Surrey Square McDonald's in Norwood between 5 and 6 p.m., police said.

Gordon-Phillips is 6'0" and 165 lbs. He was wearing a navy Nike cap, a turquoise and navy vest and green pajama pants.

Police said he is new to the area and lives in the 1800 block of Huron Ave.

Police asked anyone who sees Gordon-Phillips to call 911.

