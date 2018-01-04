In small breakthrough, Koreas will meet for talks on Tuesday

North and South Korea exchange five phone calls in just two days as communication lines open.Full Story >
Newly released body camera video from Cincinnati Police show the tense moments as officers arrested a theft suspect.Full Story >
A Butler County corporal will retire with full benefits Friday amid an investigation and on paid administrative leave since Dec. 2 after he was captured on a police body camera shoving a handcuffed suspect and allegedly striking him.Full Story >
An 80-year-old Springfield Township woman remains in the hospital after a car ran into her home hitting her early Thursday morning on the Pippin Rd.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
Police are warning residents in the Pleasant Ridge area to be on the lookout for a woman going around asking for donations to help the troops- neighbors are saying its a scam.Full Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeFull Story >
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeFull Story >
Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industryFull Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
