Exclusive: Butler County corporal under investigation chose to retire early

A Butler County corporal has been under investigation and on paid administrative leave since Dec. 2 after an incident at a DUI checkpoint.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Corporal Michael Brockman was already planning to retire even before the incident happened, so rather than drag him through six months of an investigation, Brockman chose to retire early on Jan. 5.

Sergeant Amy Mays with the Fairfield Police Department filed the complaint on Brockman, who was working a DUI detail in Fairfield, citing use of force when Brockman allegedly struck Nicholas Kurzner.



“I've seen the video and the statements,” said Jones. “So putting them all together, it looks to me, that the officer reached across and stuck his hand in his face and I didn't see the punch, it looked like a hand to the face. It didn't look like a punch to me, but you make your own decision."

The officers said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and asked Kurzner to perform a variety of field sobriety tests, which they said he failed.

In Sergeant Mays’ report, she stated, “Kurzner continually talked over Deputy Brockman, interrupted him, was argumentative.”



"You're under arrest for driving under the influence,” said Brockman calmly. “What did I fail though,” asked Kurner. “You failed everything," said Brockman.

"He was arguing,” said Jones. “He didn't want to get in the car."



"But I didn't fail a test,” Kurzner emphatically denied. “Yes you did,” said Brockman. “Get in and shut up."



Brockman is seen on Mays’ bodycam pushing Kurzner into the back seat.



"I said get in,” Brockman said. “Don't f*** push me dude,” yelled Kurzner. “Push me again."



"Don't start cussing at me,” Brockman told Kurzner sternly, as Kurzner kept shouting. Brockman then slammed the door on him.



Mays stated, “She noticed Brockman clenched his right fist and grinded his teeth, just before slamming the door shut.”

Moments later, Brockman went back to his cruiser to read Kurzner information about a breath test. He opened the door and Kurzner started spewing expletives.

"When he was talking, spit was coming out of his mouth," said Jones.

“She f*** knows it,” yelled Kurzner, referring to Mays witnessing him taking the sobriety tests.

“I've heard enough of your mouth,” said Brockman. “Knock it off. I'm going to read this and you're gonna listen.

“You abused me,” shouted Kurzner. “I already passed everyone one of your f*** f*** tests.”



It’s at this point in her report Mays stated, “Deputy Brockman quickly reacted by striking him in the face one time, slammed the door and walked away. Brockman noticed her body cam. He mentioned that I likely just recorded what happened and I acknowledged that I had. He said he thought Kurzner was going to spit on him.”



"I would rather have somebody hit me in the face, than spit in my face,” said Jones. “Spitting is a terrible thing, and if you think somebody's going to spit on you with disease, Hepatitis, it can actually be a deadly thing."

Rather than face a lengthy investigation, Brockman chose to take his retirement earlier.

"He decided he would rather retire than go through this and he submitted his retirement papers and it's effective the 5th," said Jones. "And if he'd had stayed, I don't know that it would have rated him being fired. I believe probably a suspension. He’s a good officer. He has been with the Sheriff's Office, 25 to 30 years, been here a long time."

Corporal Mike Brockman retires Friday with full benefits.

"He's done a good enough job here to get promoted, from Deputy Sheriff to Corporal. And I've viewed the video and I believe that him retiring was the right thing to do. And we got a closure to this," said Jones.

Kurzner was charged with resisting arrest for refusing to get into his cruiser, and obstructing official business for interrupting reading of the breath test form.

