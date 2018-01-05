Plea hearing set for man accused of cyberstalking sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A hearing for a guilty plea is set in federal court in the case of a man accused of harassing a county sheriff in Ohio for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.

A criminal affidavit filed last year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin wasn't identified in the affidavit but confirmed in a statement that he was that officer and has been subject to harassment ever since.

Federal Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King scheduled the hearing for Friday on Young's plea to a charge of cyberstalking.

A message was left with Young's attorney seeking comment on the hearing.

