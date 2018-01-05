Dismembered man's wife set to plead not guilty in his death

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in the head and dismembering his body is expected to plead not guilty in a county court.
Authorities say 49-year-old Marcia Eubank told investigators that she shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in June and put his remains in several containers around their Akron-area home. She was arrested after Howard Eubank's son found the remains in early December.
Marcia Eubank was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, corpse abuse and evidence-tampering.
Her attorney, Brian Pierce, has said Eubank suffered physical and mental abuse in her marriage and will plead not guilty at her arraignment Friday in Summit County. Pierce also has said Eubank will be evaluated by mental health professionals to help with her defense.
The couple was married for about 25 years.
