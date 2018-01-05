Sentencing set on child porn counts for ex-official in Ohio

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - A former convention bureau director in southwest Ohio will soon learn his sentence for child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott (duh-LAHT') scheduled sentencing Friday for Robert Lambert. Lambert pleaded guilty to two federal charges last year related to sexual material depicting minors.
Prosecutors say a sentence of more than 16 years is appropriate, and that Lambert should undergo sex offender treatment. Lambert's attorney asks for the minimum five years, saying he is in poor health and has a history of public service.
Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, a veteran standup comedian, is among those who wrote to Dlott on Lambert's behalf.
Lambert was fired from the Highland County Convention and Visitors Bureau after his 2016 arrest. Hillsboro is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.
