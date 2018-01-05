Democratic judge announces bid for Ohio Supreme Court seat

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Democratic judge has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court.
Michael Donnelly currently serves on the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Court of Common Pleas in Cleveland. He said Thursday he's running for the high court this year.
There are two November races for seats on the seven-person court. One is for an open seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Justice Terrence O'Donnell. The second is for a seat being vacated this month by Democratic Justice William O'Neill, who is running for governor.
Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is expected to appoint a fellow Republican to fill O'Neill's seat, and that person will then choose whether to run for the full six-year term.
Donnelly has been a Cuyahoga County judge since 2005.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Newly released body camera video from Cincinnati Police show the tense moments as officers arrested a theft suspect.Full Story >
Newly released body camera video from Cincinnati Police show the tense moments as officers arrested a theft suspect.Full Story >
A Butler County corporal will retire with full benefits Friday amid an investigation and on paid administrative leave since Dec. 2 after he was captured on a police body camera shoving a handcuffed suspect and allegedly striking him.Full Story >
A Butler County corporal will retire with full benefits Friday amid an investigation and on paid administrative leave since Dec. 2 after he was captured on a police body camera shoving a handcuffed suspect and allegedly striking him.Full Story >
An 80-year-old Springfield Township woman remains in the hospital after a car ran into her home hitting her early Thursday morning on the Pippin Rd.Full Story >
An 80-year-old Springfield Township woman remains in the hospital after a car ran into her home hitting her early Thursday morning on the Pippin Rd.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
Police are warning residents in the Pleasant Ridge area to be on the lookout for a woman going around asking for donations to help the troops- neighbors are saying its a scam.Full Story >
Police are warning residents in the Pleasant Ridge area to be on the lookout for a woman going around asking for donations to help the troops- neighbors are saying its a scam.Full Story >