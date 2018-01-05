Democratic judge announces bid for Ohio Supreme Court seat

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Democratic judge has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Michael Donnelly currently serves on the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Court of Common Pleas in Cleveland. He said Thursday he's running for the high court this year.

There are two November races for seats on the seven-person court. One is for an open seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Justice Terrence O'Donnell. The second is for a seat being vacated this month by Democratic Justice William O'Neill, who is running for governor.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is expected to appoint a fellow Republican to fill O'Neill's seat, and that person will then choose whether to run for the full six-year term.

Donnelly has been a Cuyahoga County judge since 2005.

