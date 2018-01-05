Teen, 14, burned roasting marshmallows fights for her life

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries. (Source: Chesney Family/WFOR/CNN)

MIAMI (WFOR/CNN) – A teenage softball star is in a medically-induced coma after suffering third-degree burns over 95 percent of her body in a New Year’s Eve accident.

Layne Chesney, 14, was at a friend’s house on New Year’s Eve, roasting marshmallows around a fire with a group of her friends.

"When the flames went out one of the children or her – I’m not sure of the complete story – accidentally or purposefully put more gas on the fire to make it higher. An explosion occurred, and she was engulfed in flames,” said Leigh Chesney, Layne’s mother.

Chesney says the only part of her daughter’s body that was not burned was the bottom of her feet.

Layne was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital’s burn unit where her condition is described as grave.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, including one which was 7.5 hours long, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

"She's going to have a very difficult, long battle. She is going to have many, many setbacks. It’s not going to be easy. Some days will be difficult, and some days will be better. They can't make any promises. They’re just doing the very best that they can,” Chesney said.

Layne is a sought-after softball star, with college recruiters already in contact with the ninth grader.

The girl’s teammates and fellow students held a prayer vigil, and a GoFundMe page has been set up in her name.

