Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

Iguanas go into suspended animation once the temperature gets below 45 degrees.Full Story >
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.Full Story >
The owner has been trying to chip away at it for the last couple of days, and with temperatures in the negatives, it doesn't look like it's going to be thawing on its own soon.Full Story >
The dog has been through a lot. Authorities believe he was hit by a car, then frozen to the ground, yet somehow he survived.Full Story >
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Arctic air will maintain its potency over the snow-packed eastern Carolinas through the weekend. We've said it before and we'll say it again: please give a little extra TLC to any cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes in your lives!Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingFull Story >
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansFull Story >
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeFull Story >
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeFull Story >
