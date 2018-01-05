4 finalists named for national teacher of the year honor

WASHINGTON (AP) - Teachers in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington state are finalists for the National Teacher of the Year honor from a state education leaders group.
The Council of Chief State School Officers says the winner typically receives presidential recognition and travels the country for education advocacy.
Three of the finalists are art instructor Jonathan Juravich from Liberty Tree Elementary in Powell, Ohio; American Sign Language instructor Amy Andersen of Ocean City High School in New Jersey; and Washington's Mandy Manning, who teaches refugee and immigrant students at Ferris High School in Spokane. They are the teacher of the year in their respective states.
The other finalist, Kara Ball, was similarly honored among educators under the Department of Defense umbrella for her work at an elementary school for Camp Lejeune.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Newly released body camera video from Cincinnati Police show the tense moments as officers arrested a theft suspect.Full Story >
Newly released body camera video from Cincinnati Police show the tense moments as officers arrested a theft suspect.Full Story >
A Butler County corporal will retire with full benefits Friday amid an investigation and on paid administrative leave since Dec. 2 after he was captured on a police body camera shoving a handcuffed suspect and allegedly striking him.Full Story >
A Butler County corporal will retire with full benefits Friday amid an investigation and on paid administrative leave since Dec. 2 after he was captured on a police body camera shoving a handcuffed suspect and allegedly striking him.Full Story >
An 80-year-old Springfield Township woman remains in the hospital after a car ran into her home hitting her early Thursday morning on the Pippin Rd.Full Story >
An 80-year-old Springfield Township woman remains in the hospital after a car ran into her home hitting her early Thursday morning on the Pippin Rd.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State starting Thursday night and ending at 11 a.m. Friday.Full Story >
Police are warning residents in the Pleasant Ridge area to be on the lookout for a woman going around asking for donations to help the troops- neighbors are saying its a scam.Full Story >
Police are warning residents in the Pleasant Ridge area to be on the lookout for a woman going around asking for donations to help the troops- neighbors are saying its a scam.Full Story >